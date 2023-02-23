Firefighters are seen at a restaurant filled with smoke in El Cajon on Thursday. (Photo: OnScene.TV)

EL CAJON, Calif. — A fire broke out at a restaurant in East County on Thursday morning, prompting a response from the Heartland Fire Rescue Department.

Officials say a call came in around 4:15 a.m. reporting a possible commercial fire at 110 North Magnolia Ave. This address matches the URBN gastropub which serves New Haven style, or coal-fired, pizza.

Several fire engines were reported to be on scene and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

This is a developing story. Please check back later for updates.