LA MESA, Calif. – A fire broke out early Monday at a grocery store in La Mesa, sending clouds of smoke high into the air just north of Interstate 8, officials said.

About 5:15 a.m., firefighters were alerted about the blaze by a ringing alarm at the Vine Ripe Market located at 8191 Fletcher Parkway, Heartland Fire Battalion Chief Brent Baum said. When crews arrived, they found smoke throughout the building and activated a first alarm response.

“It took us about 40 minutes to find the seat of the fire and finally get it knocked down just because of the size of the building,” Baum said. “It was difficult to find the fire and get it knocked down.”

Firefighters from multiple agencies including Heartland, San Diego Fire-Rescue Department and the San Miguel Fire Protection District ultimately responded to get the fire under control. No injuries were reported and no workers appeared to be in the building when it broke out, Baum said.

An agency spokesman told FOX 5 the blaze caused an estimated $100,000 of damage to the structure.

“Unfortunately, this business is going to be closed for a while until we get them through the health department and reopened again,” Baum said.

The eastbound lanes of Fletcher Parkway between Marengo Avenue and Jackson Drive were closed for a period of time while crews were in the area. They’ve since reopened to travelers.

The exact cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Check back for updates on this developing story.