BORREGO SPRINGS, Calif. — Firefighters early Monday were battling a fire at De Anza Country Club in Borrego Springs.

By the time crews arrived at the scene, about three-fourths of the building was involved with heavy flames, Cal Fire San Diego said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

As of 6 a.m., no injuries had been reported, and flames had not spread to any other buildings or brush.

More than 60 firefighters were working to put out the blaze.

