SAN DIEGO — Firefighters on Monday are battling a brush fire along Interstate 8 in the Mission Valley area.

The fire broke out at 2:53 p.m. in a confined space on the westbound side between I-8 and Texas Street ramp, according to San Diego-Fire Rescue Department.

Around 3:30 p.m., SkyFOX was over the location where firefighters could be seen working to put out clouds of white smoke.

There were no injuries and no structures damaged or threatened from the fire, authorities said.

The cause of the fire was due to a homeless encampment, per officials.

First responders shut down the off-ramp near the location.

Check back for updates on this developing story.