A structure fire at a UPS distribution center in Kearny Mesa promoted evacuations Friday, Dec. 23, 2022. said fire officials. (Photo: OnScene.TV)

SAN DIEGO — A structure fire was reported at a UPS distribution center in Kearny Mesa on Friday morning, the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department said in a tweet.

According to officials, the call came in shortly before 4:40 a.m. and fire units arrived at the scene at 7925 Ronson Road roughly five minutes later.

Employees at the facility, where drivers pickup deliveries, have been evacuated and were seen standing outside of the building by FOX 5.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.