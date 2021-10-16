Fire at South Bay wrecking yard sends thick plumes of smoke into the air

Thick plumes of smoke rise from an auto wrecking yard in Otay Mesa Saturday, October 16. (Photo: San Diego Fire-Rescue)

SAN DIEGO — A large fire broke out at an auto wrecking yard in the South Bay Saturday afternoon, sending thick plumes of smoke into the air.

The yard is located just south of state Route 905, on Cactus Road in Otay Mesa.

San Diego Fire-Rescue reported the blaze to the public around 12:30 p.m., though it wasn’t clear exactly when and how the flames started. “Many crews on scene along with air support,” SDFD said on Twitter.

There were no evacuations or injuries initially reported.

To the east and west, the lot is bordered in part by large open fields. On emergency scanners, crews could be heard discussing the need to keep flames from spreading into brush. Vehicles in the lot were burning, but it wasn’t immediately clear how many had been destroyed.

The fire department said area businesses had been told to pack up for the day and evacuate, though San Diego police told FOX 5 around 1:15 p.m. that not everyone was complying. There were not homes in the surrounding area, SDPD added.

By 1 p.m., the emergency response was major, with about 70 personnel, at least six fire engines, two helicopters, two trucks and four water tenders (tanker-style vehicles designed to carry large quantities of water) involved. A hazmat crew and medics were also on scene.

Chula Vista Fire Department sent some of their resources to help the SDFD crews, as well.

A view of smoke rising from a large auto wrecking fire in Otay Mesa Saturday, Oct. 16. (Photo: SDFD)

Check back for updates to this developing story.