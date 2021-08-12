Fire at South Bay church was arson, officials say

A fire that broke out overnight at the Church of Christ in National City was an act of arson, fire officials said Thursday.

The blaze at the Church of Christ in the 2200 block of East 8 Street was reported just after 3:20 a.m., according to the National City Fire Department.

National City police officers were patrolling the area when they drove by the building and saw flames, fire officials said. Officers put out the fire using a fire extinguisher that was in their vehicle.

A service scheduled to take place at 6 a.m. was postponed.