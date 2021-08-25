Fire at Old Town business causes estimated $900,000 in damage

A screenshot taken from viewer video of a fire that broke out a gift shop in Old Town Tuesday, Aug. 24. (Photo: @olesya_dubinin)

SAN DIEGO — A fire broke out at a business in the heart of Old Town late Tuesday evening, causing hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage.

The blaze started some time after 10 p.m. at the building on San Diego Avenue and Harney Street. Firefighters said the business was a gift shop, and the address they provided matched Mexspressions Ink, a small store located immediately next to the well-known Five & Dime General Store.

Video sent to FOX 5 from a viewer showed that the flames could be seen from a considerable distance, and a San Diego Fire-Rescue spokesperson said that it took crews about a half-hour to knock down the blaze.

The official said the “structure received significant fire, smoke and water damage,” but it wasn’t immediately clear if the building was a total loss. The department’s Metro Arson Strike Team estimated the damages at $400,000 to the contents of the business and $500,000 to the building itself.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire remained under investigation Wednesday morning.