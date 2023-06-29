SAN DIEGO — A fire aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln Wednesday prompted sailors to be evacuated from the aircraft carrier.

Around 2 p.m., the in-port emergency team responded to an electrical fire in the forward emergency diesel generator compartment, a spokesperson for Commander, Naval Air Forces confirmed to FOX 5.

Responding crews were able to secure power in the impacted area and extinguish the flames in approximately 10 minutes.

There were no reported injuries due to the fire, but non-essential sailors were evacuated from the aircraft carrier for a short period of time.

An assessment is underway to determine the extent of the damage to the ship, the spokesperson said. Foul play is not suspected.

Abraham Lincoln is currently at Naval Air Station North Island for planned maintenance.