SAN DIEGO — Time is running out for San Diego County taxpayers as the window to claim money that’s owed to them is edging to a close.

Regional Treasurer-Tax Collector, Dan McAllister says $543,171 worth of unclaimed cash will be rolled into the County General Fund if it’s not snagged by the Sept. 21 deadline.

Who’s owed money?

Each year, the Treasurer-Tax Collector and other county departments have thousands of dollars that are owed to taxpayers. McAllister explained that this usually results from warrants/checks that are undeliverable by the postal service.

For example, refunds-owed could be a result of overpaid taxes. Instances in which individual and organizations are doing business with or receiving county services is another example.

After several years of not being claimed received, McAllister says the the funds are handed over the the County General Fund.

“My staff and I are working hard to return this money to the citizens of San Diego,” said McAllister. “The average refund is $998.76, and that can go a long way for those who are the rightful owners and who need it.”

How to find out if you have an unclaimed refund

Finding out if you’re owed money by the county is as simple as reviewing a list of unclaimed refunds on the Treasurer-Tax Collector’s webpage. Scroll the list, which is in alphabetical order, to see if your name is on the register.

Hard copies of the list are also available at any one of the following Treasurer-Tax Collector office locations:

MAIN OFFICE – COUNTY ADMINISTRATION CENTER: 1600 Pacific Hwy, Room 162, San Diego, CA 92101

CHULA VISTA BRANCH OFFICE: 590 Third Ave, Chula Vista, CA 91910

EAST COUNTY BRANCH OFFICE (NEW): 10144 Mission Gorge Road, Santee, CA 92071

SAN MARCOS BRANCH OFFICE: 141 East Carmel Street, San Marcos, CA 92078

KEARNY MESA BRANCH OFFICE: 9225 Clairemont Mesa Blvd, San Diego, CA 92123

How to reclaim money

If you are owed money, fill out an County Wide Unclaimed Monies Form and submit it to the Treasurer-Tax Collector’s office by Sept. 21.

The following documentation must be provided to the county when filing your claim:

— Individuals: A copy of current photo identification for each claimant, verification of address, if mailing address is different from original mailing address or photo identification.

–Business: Copy of current photo identification for the authorized agent signing the form, letter of authorization on company letterhead with the names of officers or officials with authority to sign and claim on behalf of the business.

If your company merged with another company, a copy of the merger agreement is required. If your company was dissolved, a copy of the articles of dissolution is required.

— Heir or Asset Finders: A notarized power of attorney signed by the same person who signed the claim(s), and a copy of the agreement between the asset finder and claimant is required.

Once completed, mail your claim form and documents to the County of San Diego Auditor and Controller at 5530 Overland Ave., Rm. 410 San Diego, CA 92123.

“Summer’s winding down and the holidays will be here before we know it; I’m sure people can use extra money,” McAllister said. “If you have done business with the county in the last three years, including paying property taxes, you could be on the Unclaimed Monies list.”