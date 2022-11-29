SAN DIEGO — Homeowners in San Diego have one last chance to apply for an earthquake grant to protect their homes, said a spokesperson for the California Earthquake Authority on Tuesday.

Residents of eligible homes for the Brace and Bolt program can apply for up to $3,000 to offset the cost a seismic retrofit that can help lessen the potential for damage during an earthquake.

Find out if your zip code is included in this program here.

Depending on annual income, some homeowners can also qualify for other supplemental grants of varying amounts, said CEA.

The deadline for San Diegans to apply for the Brace and Bolt earthquake grant is Nov. 29.

According to CEA, more than 17,500 retrofits have been completed in California through this program since 2014.