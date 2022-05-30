SAN DIEGO – The Filipino sailor who earned the Medal of Honor was remembered on Monday at Liberty Station.

Fireman 2nd Class Telesforo Trinidad rescued two shipmates during an explosion on the USS San Diego off the Southern California coast in 1915.

“His commander and my grandfather’s peers thought it was such a heroic act and his character was such that this is something that was just an obvious thing to do — award him the Medal of Honor and under peacetime — that never happens,” said Pope Trinidad, a grandson.

Trinidad also served in World War II. He died in 1968 at the age of 77.

Earlier this month, the Navy announced it will name a future destroyer the USS Telesforo Trinidad.

The secretary of the Navy said he was pleased to honor Trinidad’s life and legacy — especially during Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month.

“Pacific Islanders, Asian Americans are underrepresented right now in the Navy for commemorations like this. So I think it’s about time and it’s actually really welldue for our Filipino community here in San Diego,” said Trinidad.