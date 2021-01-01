Fight between brothers ends in stabbing, arrest

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A fight between brothers in Grant Hill Friday ended with one stabbed, the other arrested and both hospitalized.

A patrol officer driving in the 2600 block of Imperial Avenue at 1:25 p.m. broke up a fight between two Black men in their 30s, according to Officer Tony Martinez of the San Diego Police Department.

Martinez said the officer saw that one of the men had been stabbed in the back and shoulder, while the other was holding a butcher knife.

The unidentified stabbing victim was transported to the hospital for treatment. The severity of his injuries was not immediately known.

The stabbing suspect complained of pain to his hand and was also transported to the hospital for treatment, according to Martinez, who said the suspect was later booked into County Jail on a charge of suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon.

A subsequent investigation revealed the two men were brothers. The reason for the fight was not disclosed.

An investigation into the stabbing was being handled by San Diego Police Central Division detectives.

Anyone with information on the stabbing is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.