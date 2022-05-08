SAN DIEGO — Two men were stabbed to death when a fight broke out at a party in San Diego early Sunday, police said, and a woman was also hospitalized.

Police got a call about the brawl in the Jamacha-Lomita neighborhood around 2:30 a.m., according to San Diego Police Lt. Jud Campbell. Officers headed to the house on Carlsbad Street near Innsdale Avenue and found three stabbing victims.

Officers gave the victims medical aid until paramedics arrived. Video from OnScene TV showed medics giving two men CPR while a woman, who was bleeding from her arm, got bandaged up by a police officer.

Paramedics took at least one of the two men to the hospital, but both were pronounced dead within a few hours, Campbell confirmed. The men, 32 and 34 years old, were not immediately identified.

Campbell added that a 24-year-old woman was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Meanwhile, a 38-year-old man was taken into custody at the scene of the stabbing. It wasn’t immediately clear what — if any — charges he would face, Campbell said. The man could be seen in handcuffs getting escorted to an officer’s SUV.

Investigators said they were still gathering evidence and trying to interview people who were at the party when the fight broke out. It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the confrontation, but Campbell said there were “quite a few” potential witnesses. A small crowd of people remained in the area while officers investigated, some getting questioned by authorities.

Officials asked anyone with information to call SDPD’s non-emergency line at 619-531-2000. Residents can also always report tips anonymously to San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or via sdcrimestoppers.org.