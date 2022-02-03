Fifth person arrested in drive-by shooting that killed 14-year-old

Residents gather on the sidewalk as medics attend to a 14-year-old boy who was killed in a drive-by shooting in Mount Hope on Jan. 31, 2022. (SkyFOX/KSWB)

SAN DIEGO — A fifth suspect has been arrested in the drive-by shooting that killed a 14-year-old San Diego boy earlier this week, police announced Thursday.

The child, identified by family members as Erick Balanzar, was gunned down on Jan. 31 as he walked home from a bus stop after school. Earlier this week, four people were arrested on suspicion of his murder.

Now a fifth person has been taken into custody: a 17-year-old boy who was identified during the course of San Diego Police Department’s investigation.

The department said in a news release that the teenager was located Wednesday afternoon during a traffic stop on El Cajon Boulevard near Interstate 805. Police arrested him on suspicion of murder and booked him into juvenile hall. Officials did not publicly identify him due to his age.

Balanzar was a freshman at King-Chavez High School downtown. He was walking with friends outside the Island Gardens Apartments in Mount Hope Monday when he was shot from a passing vehicle around 4:15 p.m.

The four people who were previously arrested in the case are: 18-year-old Bryan Escobedo, 19-year-old Ethan Peaslee-Guerrero, 18-year-old Omar Morales and a 17-year-old boy whose name was also not released.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to call the SDPD Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

Check back for updates on this developing story.