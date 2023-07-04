SAN DIEGO — As people flock to the beach for the Fourth of July holiday, Fiesta Island in Mission Bay has reached max capacity.

According to the San Diego Police Department, Fiesta Island has been closed off to traffic and is currently at maximum capacity.

Traffic controllers are on site to assist with the closure.

Police encouraged beachgoers to explore alternate destinations due to the high volume of people at the popular beach spot.

In addition to the Fiesta Island closure, SDPD said that all beach parking lots in the city are full or close to max capacity, with heavy traffic being reported in and around beach communities.

Ride sharing and public transportation was recommended for anyone considering heading to the beach for the holiday.

If you are skipping the beach crowds and staying home, but still want to watch the Big Bay Boom fireworks spectacle, FOX 5 will be airing the event live with coverage beginning at 8 p.m.

You can livestream the show at this link.

Up to half a million people are expected to take in the show in America’s Finest City, gathering at popular vantage points like Shelter Island, Harbor Island, the Embarcadero, Seaport Village and the Coronado Ferry Landing.