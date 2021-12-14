Festive bars in San Diego that’ll have you in a holidaze

SAN DIEGO — Look around San Diego and you’ll see restaurants and bars decorating their establishments to be a part of the joyful spirit.

Whether its done with colorful lights or holiday-themed drinks or food, the creativity is endless.

Looking for a place to celebrate the festive season? Say cheers at these cocktail bars in the county:

SAN DIEGO

NORTH PARK

Polite Provisions: The retro bar on 30th and Adams takes part in Miracle, a Christmas-themed pop-up experience that has expanded worldwide serving holiday cocktails in a festive setting.

DOWNTOWN

Pendry San Diego – Nason’s Beer Hall: Until Jan. 3, Nason’s Beer Hall will be decked out with over-the-top holiday decor while also serving up frosty beers and jolly cocktails.

LITTLE ITALY

False Idol: Ornamented in a bright atmosphere, the trendy tiki bar offers a holiday menu with Christmas-styled drinks that are quite appealing to the eye.

PACIFIC BEACH

The Grass Skirt: Sippin’ Santa, the companion pop-up to Miracle that focuses on the themes of tiki and Christmas, is helping spread the holiday cheer at the Pacific Beach bar. It features drinks like Azul Navidad, Rudolph Shoot the Curl and White Russian Christmas.

NORTH COUNTY

ENCINITAS

Roxy Encinitas: Also a part of the Miracle experience, Roxy Encinitas will be decked out following the holiday theme with drinks like the Christmapolitan, Snowball Old-Fashioned and Jingle Balls Nog, according to the Encinitas Advocate.