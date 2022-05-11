CARLSBAD, Calif. — Legoland California is set to open its newest attraction: the first-ever life-size Ferrari F40 model made out of more than 358,000 LEGO elements.

Guests will be able to check out the new LEGO model starting Thursday. It is a part of Legoland’s LEGO Ferrari Build and Race, an area in the park where visitors are able to build, test and race in three zones.

Park officials say the project took over 1,800 hours to develop and more than 1,900 hours to construct the vehicle, which is 14 feet in length and more than six feet wide.

Legoland’s new Ferrari exhibit on Friday, April 22, 2022 in Carlsbad, CA.(Photo by Sandy Huffaker/Legoland)

Legoland’s new Ferrari exhibit on Friday, April 22, 2022 in Carlsbad, CA.(Photo by Sandy Huffaker/Legoland)

“Future builders, drivers and enthusiasts will get a chance to sit inside, take pictures and most of all, be inspired by the life-size LEGO vehicle,” Legoland spokesperson Jake Gonzales said.

The attraction is located in the garage area of LEGO Ferrari Build and Race.

For LEGOLAND California Resort ticket prices, operating schedule and additional information, visit www.LEGOLAND.com or call 760-918-LEGO (5346).