SAN DIEGO — Chula Vista police are now alerting the community about a rise in drug activity, especially with fentanyl.

Chula Vista resident Reyanna Moreno, 16, was laid to rest this past weekend after dying of a fentanyl overdose in early February. Her mother Benicia Moreno says she is heartbroken and angry.

Lt. Dan Peak said police are seeing more fentanyl on the streets. According to Peak, authorities seized more than a kilo of fentanyl and responded to at least nine suspected fentanyl overdoses. Two of those were deadly while the other involved a 23-year-old man.

“Be aware that what they’re ingesting they may have no idea that it’s been laced with fentanyl, and it could be a lethal amount of fentanyl and they may be trying to get a simple high. Next thing you know, they’ve lost their life,” Peak said.

In connection with the drug seizures, Peak said police are finding more weapons, specifically “ghost guns,” which are easy to assemble and impossible to trace.

“That’s what our focus is to make sure that we’re trying to get these drug dealers and the guns off the street,” he said.

Meanwhile, Moreno says she now has a message to share with other families.

“Just watch your kids,” she said. “Be like a probation officer – check their stuff.”

“I feel, like, in her honor – if I can even help one parent save their child, she would be happy,” Moreno added.