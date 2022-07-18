Authorities seized over 200 pounds of fentanyl near Campo, California on July 18, 2022.

CAMPO, Calif. — A pickup truck driver was arrested Monday after authorities found over 200 pounds of fentanyl hidden within the vehicle’s spare tire and gas tank near Campo, border officials said.

The drug bust occurred around 3 a.m. when border patrol agents pulled over a 2015 Black GMC truck on Interstate 8 eastbound near the Golden Acorn Casino, U.S. Customs and Border Protection stated in a release.

A Border Patrol K-9 searched the vehicle, discovering $3,679,000 worth of fentanyl pills concealed in the vehicle, according to CBP. The vehicle was seized by the border agents.

The driver, a U.S. male citizen, and the drugs were turned over to the United States Drug Enforcement Administration, authorities said.

“Our agents prevented these dangerous narcotics from reaching our communities,” Chief Patrol Agent Aaron Heitke said. “I am proud to say that our Border Patrol agents here in San Diego Sector are responsible for over 50% of all the fentanyl seized by the U.S. Border Patrol this fiscal year.”

To report suspicious activity to the U.S. Border Patrol, contact San Diego Sector at (619) 498-9900.