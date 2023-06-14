Narcotics found in a vehicle at the Otay Mesa Port of Entry are shown. (Photo: CBP)

SAN DIEGO — A plethora of fentanyl pills and methamphetamine were found in various parts of a vehicle at the Otay Mesa Port of Entry Monday.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), officers encountered a 23-year-old woman driving a 2000 sedan around 9:30 p.m. whiling conducting vehicle enforcement

inspections.

CBP says officers noticed plastic wrapped packages in the spare tire compartment of the vehicle, prompting them to refer the traveler to secondary inspection for further examination.

A total of 109 packages were extracted throughout the vehicle upon further inspection, said CBP. This included the dashboard, center console and spare tire compartment of the sedan.

Once tested, the narcotics were identified as fentanyl pills weighing 25.26 pounds and methamphetamine weighing 68.60 pounds, officials confirmed.

CBP says officers seized the vehicle as well as the narcotics, which combined have an estimated street value of $838,520.

“Our officers are experts in the observation of human behavior, and it is evident that their

continuous efforts and commitment to public safety are priority,” said Rosa Hernandez, Port

Director for the Otay Mesa Port of Entry.

The driver, whose identity was not released, was detained for the alleged narcotic smuggling attempt and CBP officers turned her over to the custody of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) for further disposition.

CBP says officers at U.S. port of entries in Southern California work to stop illegal activity. More information of enforcement statistics can be found here.

CBP says officers also work to process millions of legitimate travelers into the US.