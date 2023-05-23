SAN DIEGO — A two-month enforcement operation at the southwest U.S.-Mexico border resulted in the seizure of an “unprecedented” amount fentanyl and more than 200 arrests, law enforcement officials said Tuesday.

The surge, labeled Operation Blue Lotus, was launched by Department of Homeland Security on March 13, lasting through May 10. During that time, border agents were able to confiscate more than 4,700 pounds of the fentanyl, as well as 1,700 pounds of ingredients to make the drug.

In San Diego alone, the operation increased seizures of the illicit drug by about 300% compared to the same period last year, according to Southern District U.S. Attorney Randy Grossman.

“Approximately 732 pounds (last year) to 2,930 pounds (this year),” Grossman said. “That’s an additional ton of this poison that was seized.”

“Every milligram that we seize means one less overdose,” he continued.

Prosecution of fentanyl-related crimes also increased with Operation Blue Lotus. The U.S. Attorney’s Office oversaw cases against 91 defendants — a nearly 30% increase over last year, according to Grossman.

“From the Sinaloa cartel leadership to the cross-border trafficking organizations to the U.S. distribution network to the street-level dealers,” Grossman continued, “we are taking their drugs. We are taking their money and we are taking their freedom.”

District Attorney Summer Stephan, who referred to the deadly drug as a monster to be slayed, said that an additional 26 new cases are now being prosecuted by her office.

Operation Blue Lotus involved the deployment of an extra 85 Homeland Security Investigations special agents and 35 Customs and Border Protection officers, allowing them to engage in more targeted inspections at the border.

The additional personnel, according to Grossman’s office, allowed for additional intelligence gathering to build criminal cases against transnational drug organizations and U.S. distribution networks.

During a press conference Tuesday, law enforcement officials described San Diego as an “epicenter” for fentanyl trafficking. While operations like this have allowed law enforcement to make progress, Stephan said that the number of deaths from the drug are still staggering.

“The most heartbreaking are the … adolescent children that died because of fentanyl,” she added. “When you look in San Diego, it becomes very personal. 814 San Diegans were lost to fentanyl in one year and 12 of them were under the age of 18, with the youngest being a 13-year-old.”