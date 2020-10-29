Fentanyl dealer gets 14 years in prison for woman’s overdose death

A man who sold the fentanyl that caused the fatal overdose of a 26-year-old La Mesa woman was sentenced Wednesday to more than 14 years in prison. (Getty Creative)

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A man who sold the fentanyl that caused the fatal overdose of a 26-year-old La Mesa woman was sentenced Wednesday to more than 14 years in prison.

Uriah Odish, 31, pleaded guilty in San Diego federal court last year to a count of conspiracy to distribute fentanyl in connection with the Jan. 23, 2018, death of Tiffany Alexis Hansen.

According to court documents, investigators found a text message exchange on the victim’s cell phone indicating the drugs Hansen took were sold to her husband by Odish, who prosecutors described as a drug dealer and documented Lakeside gang member.

He was sentenced Wednesday to 174 months in prison, plus five years of supervised release.

According to his plea agreement, he admitted selling more than 500 grams of fentanyl between 2017 and the day of Hansen’s death.

“Another young life is destroyed, and her family is forever devastated, because of deadly fentanyl,” said U.S. Attorney Robert Brewer. “We cannot bring back Tiffany Hansen, but we hope her family can take some comfort in knowing that justice has been served in this case.”

In victim impact statements filed with the court, Hansen’s mother, Keri Cuppage, said her daughter’s death “has caused unspeakable pain to those who loved her.”

Those include Cuppage and Hansen’s sisters, one of whom found Hansen’s body and has suffered extensive trauma as a result, according to the statement.

Cuppage requested the maximum possible sentence because of Odish’s involvement in the drug trade, as well as his apparent unwillingness to cooperate with law enforcement, which Cuppage wrote could have helped “get illicit drugs off the streets of San Diego, which in all probability will cause many more deaths.”

DEA Special Agent in Charge John W. Callery said, “Uriah Odish chose to sell deadly fentanyl to make money and his greed has devastated a family forever.”