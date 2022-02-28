DEL MAR, Calif. – Despite vocal opponents speaking out against building a fence along the Del Mar bluffs, a 6-foot chain-link fence likely is what they’ll get.

Nearly a year ago, the North County Transit proposed the fencing project along the bluffs and gave Del Mar City Council until Feb. 28 to make a decision on a joint agreement on how to proceed. On Monday, council voted 3-2 against an agreement that would have given the city certain negotiation powers when it comes to placing a fence along the bluffs.

But the NCTD doesn’t need the city’s permission for the project because it owns the land and has final say.

The license agreement with NCTD would have given the city some say on what the fence would look like, where it goes and who has access to the bluffs.

“I see (the license agreement) as an insurance policy,” Del Mar Councilmember Dave Druker said. “So that we can ensure we have access to the trails and won’t get a 6-foot chain-link fence.”

Druker and Mayor Dwight Worden expressed opposition to fences, but both voted yes on the agreement and argued it would be risky not to do so. The other three council members didn’t see it that way.

“This agreement assumes a fence,” Councilmember Terry Gaasterland said. “It doesn’t go into effect until after the fence is done. In fact, it incentivizes NCTD to build a fence because they don’t get their indemnification until after the fence.”

Now, some uncertainty looms with the agreement shot down.

“Right now, all bets are off,” Druker said. “We have no idea what’s going to happen.”

Community members are holding out hope NCTD will preserve their picturesque backyard.

“It will be nothing but an eyesore,” said Nitza, a Del Mar resident. “We would like you to be willing to work with us from the train bureau instead of blocking us off.”

The NCTD board approved the following plan:

Phase 1

230 linear feet of 4-feet high black vinyl coated chain link fence; ​

3,263 linear feet of 6-feet high black welded wire mesh fence; and ​

230 linear feet of 2-feet, 8-inches high single-strand wood post and cable trail guide fence.

Phase 2

3,025 linear feet of 6-feet high black welded wire mesh fence.

The NTCD Board has already approved the award of the contract and is ready to move into Phase 1 of the fencing project.

The California Coastal Commission may have jurisdiction to stop the project or ask the NCTD to go through approval processes buts it’s unclear if or when that could happen.