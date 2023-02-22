SAN DIEGO — Authorities are searching for a man suspected in a series of sexual batteries and an indecent exposure against four female joggers earlier this month in the University Towne Center area, San Diego police said Wednesday.

The incidents took place between Feb. 7 and Feb. 17. Three of the incidents took place outside of the victims’ homes, where they were accosted after exercising at La Jolla Community Park, Doyle Community Park and Nobel Athletic Park, according to police. The other two incidents happened while the women were walking down the street.

Police say the crimes occurred at the following locations:

8100 Via Kino

7900 Caminito Dia

Nobel and Regents

9100 Judicial Drive

4000 Palmilla Drive

SDPD describe the attacker as a Black man, between 20 and 30 years old, 5 feet 8 to 6 feet, 165 to 185 pounds with an athletic or muscular build. He has short dreadlocks and brown eyes.

If anyone has information about the incidents or knows an unreported victim, they are urged to go to police.