SAN DIEGO — It doesn’t get much more “San Diego” than sitting outside on a summer evening, watching a movie under the stars while the water laps gently in the bay beside you.

May is quickly turning to June and the county’s free Summer Movies in the Park program is back. The Parks and Recreation Department will host outdoor movie nights every week all over San Diego County, including four showings at Waterfront Park, where that dreamy bayside scenario can be your reality.

More than 150 screenings are on tap in eight cities across the region. The movie nights run from this weekend all the way through a series of Halloween screenings ending Oct. 29.

It all kicks off Saturday, May 28 with “Encanto” at Waterfront Park.

Attending the Movies in the Park series is free — just bring a blanket or a lawn chair and consider getting their early to save your spot. Screenings start at dusk, about 15 minutes after sunset, but pre-screening activities create a festive atmosphere starting as early as 6 p.m.

This summer’s film lineup includes classic mainstays like “Young Frankenstein,” “The Sandlot” and “The Princess Bride” alongside recent favorites, including “Coco,” “Thor: Ragnorok” and “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”

Check out the full 2022 Summer Movies in the Park schedule, the event FAQ and more details on the series website.