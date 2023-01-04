SAN DIEGO — Feeding San Diego, a hunger-relief and food rescue organization, said it’s in urgent need of volunteers for the month of January.

In a press release Tuesday, the organization explained that it had thousands of volunteers over the holidays, however, numbers have since dropped in the new year.

Feeding San Diego rescues surplus food from businesses and farms. The food is then provided to people facing hunger in San Diego County.

What do volunteers do?

Those who volunteer with the organization assist with operations by helping to sort, glean and pack food that goes out to people in need. Volunteers are also needed to operate Feeding San Diego’s marketplace, which provides no-cost groceries to San Diegans. There are also skills-based volunteer positions for roles such as a front desk volunteer or a programs compliance volunteer.

Volunteers age six and older are welcome at the organization’s Sorrento Valley distribution center, located at 9477 Waples St. Ste. 100, to help prepare food for distribution, Feeding San Diego explained. Volunteers age 15 or under must have an adult chaperone.

How to sign up

There are four volunteer shifts a day, six days a week (Monday through Saturday). The shift times are as follows:

-8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

-12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

-3:30 pm. to 5 p.m.

-6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Volunteers can register for a shift here. More information about all available volunteer opportunities is here.

Feeding San Diego has distributed over 323,600,000 meals since the organization was established in 2007, according to its website.