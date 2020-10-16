Fed to send previously withheld disaster funds after Newsom, Trump call

Destruction in the Japatul Valley area near Alpine during the Valley Fire of Labor Day weekend 2020. (Photo: Onscene.TV)

SAN DIEGO — After initially denying California’s request for wildfire relief funds, the federal government will grant the money to the Golden State after all, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Friday afternoon.

The funds will support residents impacted by the Valley Fire in eastern San Diego County, as well as communities in Fresno, Los Angeles, Madera, Mendocino, San Bernardino and Siskiyou counties.

“Just got off the phone with President Trump who has approved our Major Disaster Declaration request. Grateful for his quick response,” Newsom said in a statement.

