FBI warns about COVID-19 vaccine scams

SAN DIEGO — The FBI is warning the public about scammers who are using the COVID-19 vaccine to try and steal personal information and money.

“The scammers are preying on the public’s eagerness to get in line for those vaccines,” Special Agent Davene Butler with FBI San Diego said.

The warning comes as lines at the vaccination super site at Petco Park in the East Village are long, with thousands of people getting the vaccine every day. It is available to medical professionals and people 75 and older by appointment in San Diego County, meaning most people still have to wait.

Butler says scammers are targeting families in several ways, including on social media.

“Perhaps unsolicited emails, phone calls, things like that, where they’re asking for information in order to get in line for the vaccine early, to get early access to that vaccine, to get on a waiting list or to have vaccine doses sent to them,” Butler said.

While there are no open cases in San Diego, the public is encouraged to call the FBI about any signs of fraud.

“Let us know about those things, so we can look into it and prevent other people from potentially being victimized,” Butler said.

See the indicators law enforcement are warning the public about on the FBI website.