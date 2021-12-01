FBI seeks to ID man who robbed bank in orange safety vest

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A man clad in clothing akin to that of an on-duty highway worker robbed a northern San Diego County bank Wednesday.

The thief — who was wearing a dark-colored jumpsuit, gloves, safety goggles and an orange vest — approached a teller at the Union Bank branch office on Lomas Santa Fe Drive in Solana Beach and demanded cash about 9:40 a.m., according to the FBI.

After the clerk handed over an undisclosed amount of money, the man left the bank and drove off in a stolen car, the federal agency reported. Investigators later found the vehicle abandoned.

The robber, described as heavyset, appeared to be about 6 feet tall and in his early 50s, according to the FBI.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular Stories

Latest News

More News