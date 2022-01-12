FBI seeks tips to ID man who robbed Clairemont Chase Bank branch

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A diminutive thief who claimed to have a concealed gun robbed a Clairemont-area bank Wednesday.

The man confronted a teller at the Chase branch in the 5800 block of Balboa Avenue about 3:45 p.m. and presented a note in which he demanded cash and stated that he had a firearm, though none was seen, according to the FBI.

After the clerk handed over an undisclosed amount of money, the robber left the bank and fled on foot.

He was described as a thin, bald, roughly 5-foot-4-inch man in his late 20s or early 30s wearing blue jeans, a white T-shirt and a fabric mask over the lower part of his face, the FBI reported.

Anyone with information about the robbery was asked to call the San Diego FBI at 800-225-5324 or send tips to tips.fbi.gov. Information also can be submitted anonymously by contacting San Diego Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or at sdcrimestoppers.org.

