FBI seeks potential victims of alleged sex offender arrested in La Mesa

SAN DIEGO — Federal investigators are asking anyone with information about an ex-government employee or any of his possible victims to come forward after the alleged sex offender was arrested in La Mesa.
The FBI says Brian Jeffrey Raymond, 44, has connections to San Diego, La Mesa, Mexico City and Peru. He was arrested in La Mesa on Oct. 9 after investigators say he allegedly met a victim on a dating app and had videos and photos of her unconscious and partially undressed.
Authorities say the investigation led to more photos and videos of additional adult women on Raymond’s devices and electronic accounts.
Raymond is a former U.S. government employee who traveled extensively overseas, including in Mexico and Peru. The FBI says he speaks Spanish and Mandarin Chinese. He lived in Mexico from August 2018 to May 2020.
The FBI is asking anyone who believes they were a victim of Raymond’s to fill out this form. If you or someone you know may have information about Raymond, investigators ask you fill out the form, email ReportingBJR@fbi.gov or call 1-800-CALL-FBI.