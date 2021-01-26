FBI seeks identity of Scripps Ranch bank robber

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Authorities reached out to the public Tuesday for help in identifying a man who robbed a Scripps Ranch bank three weeks ago.

The thief, who appeared to be in his 20s, approached a teller at the US Bank branch office in the 10000 block of Scripps Ranch Boulevard and presented a demand note shortly before 12:30 p.m. Jan. 7, according to the FBI.

The #FBI requests public assistance to identify the Scripps Ranch US Bank robber from January 7, at 12:20 p.m.



If you have information regarding this robber, please contact the SD FBI at (858) 320-1800, https://t.co/WPgcPZlt2w

— FBI San Diego (@FBISanDiego) January 26, 2021

After the clerk handed over an undisclosed amount of cash, the robber walked out of the bank and fled the area in a white sedan.

He was described as a thin, roughly 5-foot-9-inch white man wearing blue jeans, a button-up shirt, a knit cap and a dark-colored bandana over the lower part of his face.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or sdcrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1.000.