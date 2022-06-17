SAN DIEGO – The San Diego FBI is asking the public for assistance in locating a man who is wanted in connection to the disappearance and possible death of a woman in Mexico.

Tyler Adams, 50, was detained in Mexico Wednesday in connection to an Amber Alert that was issued on June 8 in Mexico for missing woman Raquel Sabean’s seven-month-old daughter, FBI officials said. The child, Valentina Sabean, was found by the authorities in the Hroes de la Reforma neighborhood in the municipality of Playas de Rosarito and remains in protective custody in Mexico, the California State Attorney General’s Office stated in a press release Thursday.

Decomposed remains were found in the vehicle known to be driven by Sabean, but a positive identification has not been confirmed.

Authorities said Adams was uncooperative during questioning and eventually left Mexico, entering into the U.S. at San Ysidro Port of Entry under the alias “Aaron Bain.” Officials say Adams is known to use multiple fake and stolen identities.

The man is described as five feet nine inches tall and approximately 175 pounds. He was last seen wearing a yellow short-sleeve button-up, tan pants and black running shoes. Officials say Adams may have swelling under his eyes.

The following are a list of aliases that Adams has been said to have used, according to authorities: Aaron Lee Bain, Aaron Lee, Aron Lee, Paul Wilson Phipps, Paul Wilson Phillps, David Smith, Dominic Braun, David Phillips, Kevin Schoolcraft, Kevin Kennedy, Michael Whittman, Lance Irwin, Brice Johnson, Matthew Kashani, Taylor Chase and Joshua Smith.

The 50-year-old is also wanted in Hawaii on a warrant for escape in the second degree that was issued in September 2020.

Anyone with information on Adams’ whereabouts is encouraged to reach out to the San Diego FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or go to tips.fbi.gov. You can also call the San Diego County Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477; or sdcrimestoppers.org.