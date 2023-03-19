LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Officials from the Federal Bureau of Investigations Sunday released information on a missing person they are trying to locate with ties to the Las Vegas area, officials said.

In a release from the FBI field office in Las Vegas, officials said they’re looking for Johnnie “John” Wiens, 77. Wiens was last seen on Nov. 4, 2022, and investigators say he has had no contact with family or loved ones since that date, FBI officials said.

The last time Wiens was seen was in San Diego, headed for Tijuana, Mexico, wearing a brown button-up long-sleeved shirt, grey sweatpants, and brown shoes, investigators say. Officials believe he may have no way to contact loved ones, may not have any money, and may require immediate assistance.

Weins is described as 6’1″ tall, weighing 183 pounds, with hazel eyes. He is a retired engineer, has a surgical scar on his back, and a lump on the right side of his neck.

Officials believe Wiens may travel to Nevada, California, or Mexico and has been known to have last traveled from Las Vegas to San Diego.

Anyone with information on Wiens’ whereabouts is asked to call the FBI, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Missing Persons Detail, or submit a tip online.