SAN DIEGO – Federal investigators and San Diego police are attempting to identify two persons of interest after an explosive device was detonated inside a local hotel Thursday.

Just after 10:15 a.m., officers were called to the Four Points by Sheraton Hotel in the 8100 block of Aero Drive in Serra Mesa to respond to reports of a pipe bomb explosion at the property, police Lt. Adam Sharki said in a news release. There, they found that an explosive device had caused damage to the property.

No injuries were reported as a result of the explosion, Sharki said.

The FBI and local police released two images and a short video clip showing two men inside the property — located a short distance from the Montgomery-Gibbs Executive Airport — and asked for the help of the public to identify them.

Further details about the incident were not immediately available.

It is being investigated by the San Diego police, the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Anyone with information was asked to contact San Diego police or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.