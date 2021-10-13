FBI offers $50K reward for tips to track down alleged sex-crimes fugitive

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest of 38-year-old Michael James Pratt, co-owner and operator of a pornography production company and online websites named “GirlsDoPorn” and “GirlsDoToys.” (Provided photos)

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – The FBI reached out to the public Wednesday for help in tracking down a fugitive wanted for his alleged involvement in a conspiracy to recruit young women and girls to engage in commercial sex acts by force, fraud and coercion.

The federal agency is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest of 38-year-old Michael James Pratt, co-owner and operator of a pornography production company and online websites named “GirlsDoPorn” and “GirlsDoToys.”

A federal arrest warrant was issued for Pratt in U.S. District Court, Southern District of California, in November 2019.

All of Pratt’s alleged co-conspirators in the crimes have been arrested and either pleaded guilty or are awaiting trial. He is the lone outstanding suspect in the case.

“The defendant lied and tricked these women, made millions along the way and left his co-conspirators to face justice while he fled,” San Diego- area FBI Special Agent in Charge Suzanne Turner alleged. “Michael James Pratt is a danger to society regardless of where he is and is likely still victimizing people while on the run with his continued lies and false promises.”

Pratt has ties to various countries and the financial means to “be anywhere around the world,” as the websites he helped run generated combined profits of more than $17 million, according to an FBI statement.

Anyone with information on the fugitive’s whereabouts is asked to contact federal authorities at 800-CALL-FBI or online at tips.fbi.gov.

