Agents seize machines during FBI operation

SAN DIEGO — The FBI and other law enforcement were seen loading machines into trucks in City Heights Wednesday morning.

An FBI spokesperson said agents were at multiple locations on 41st and 45th Streets during an early morning operation. The spokesperson wouldn’t reveal details about the investigation and said information would come from the U.S. Attorney’s Office this afternoon.

Onscene.TV video shows agents wheeling what appeared to be gambling machines out of a home and into a truck bed.

FOX 5 is working to learn more about the apparent raid. Check back for updates on this developing story.