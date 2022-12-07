SAN DIEGO — The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) San Diego used flash-bang grenades to detain a suspect next to the FOX 5 studio in Kearny Mesa Wednesday.

Several FOX 5 San Diego employees could hear the less-lethal explosives going off sometime after 4 p.m. at a business parking lot on Engineer Road.

Authorities told FOX 5 management that they used the flash-bang grenades to take one man into custody. That man was apparently inside a white BMW during the incident.

The FBI has not told FOX 5 who the man is, but he did appear to have a bag with a white substance and a large amount of money.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

The FBI confirmed there is no ongoing public safety concern from the incident.