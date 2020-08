SAN DIEGO — Mayor Kevin Faulconer will sign an executive order Tuesday allowing worship and workouts in city of San Diego parks.

Faulconer is expected to sign the order at 10 a.m. at Mira Mesa Community Park. The executive action will help gyms and religious institutions use park space to safely operate outdoors.

Earlier this month, the San Diego County Board of Supervisors voted to open county-owned parks for worship and fitness activities.