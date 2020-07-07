Faulconer to sign executive order to help restaurants expand service outdoors

SAN DIEGO — San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer said Monday that he will sign an emergency executive order to help restaurants expand their service outdoors.

“Given the state’s new shutdown order has an immediate impact on local businesses, this action will provide relief while the City is finalizing a new ordinance for Council approval that will cut fees and streamline permits to make it easier for businesses to operate outdoors,” Faulconer said in an Instagram post.

Faulconer made the announcement just hours after San Diego County officials ordered many businesses that serve the public, including restaurants, to temporarily close indoor operations. Outdoor dining will still be permitted for restaurants, as will delivery and takeout.

The restrictions, going into effect at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, will be in place for at least three weeks.