Faulconer, LGBTQ leaders honor Harvey Milk on his 90th birthday

SAN DIEGO — San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer joined LGBTQ community leaders Friday in paying tribute to the late civil rights activist Harvey Milk on what would have been his 90th birthday.

Wreaths were laid at intersections along Harvey Milk Street in Hillcrest and Balboa Park. A small ceremony also was held in lieu of the annual Harvey Milk Diversity Breakfast that typically draws more than 1,000 local residents.

Milk was elected to the San Francisco Board of Supervisors in 1977. He holds the distinction as being the first openly gay elected official in state history. Less than a year after being elected, Milk and San Francisco Mayor George Moscone were gunned down by former Supervisor Dan White.

In a tweet Friday, Sen. Dianne Feinstein, who served with Milk on the Board of Supervisors, said she “witnessed Harvey’s tenacity firsthand.”

“His groundbraking election and tireless advocacy paved the way for the progress made since then,” Feinstein said. “Today and every day we remember what he stood for.”

