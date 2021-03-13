Father’s leg amputated after hit-and-run at grocery store

SAN DIEGO — Police say they’ve located the SUV believed to be involved in a hit-and-run that caused a 47-year-old dad to lose his right leg.

A driver slammed into 47-year-old Tu Hoang Lam while he was buckling his 6-year-old son into the back seat of their car at an El Cerrito grocery store on Sunday. The driver pinned Lam against his car for 10 seconds before speeding off.



Lam’s wife Kelly said their kids haven’t wanted to talk much yet about what happened to their dad. Lam’s son, who witnessed the crash and helped call family members, didn’t talk for a few days.

“My wife was playing race cars with him around on the floor, and he made a parking lot with building extra walls that he said would help make the car safer,” Ben Xavier, Lam’s brother, said.

Since the hit and run, Lam has undergone multiple operations at Scripps Mercy Hospital. Xavier said Lam suffered several injuries to his pelvis and leg. Despite doctors’ best efforts, Lam lost part of his right leg on Friday.

“They had to amputate, just above the knee,” Xavier said.

While Lam recovers in the ICU, San Diego police are searching for the person who was driving a silver Saturn VUE during the crash. Police told FOX 5 they have the silver Saturn VUE that barreled into Lam. They believe the driver is a woman who owns the hit-and-run vehicle.

“I believe it’s an accident that turned into a terrible mistake, and we wish that person healing as well, and that she or he present herself and take that next step and turn herself in,” Xavier said.

The road to recovery will be long for Lam. To help with medical bills, a GoFundMe was set up. It’s already raised more than $50,000 for the family.

Kelly Lam said no amount of words can express the appreciation the family feels.