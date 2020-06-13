Father suspected of intentionally driving off cliff with 2 daughters

A reportedly suicidal father and his two 3-year-old daughters were rescued Saturday after the man’s truck hit the bottom of Sunset Cliffs in Point Loma, police said. (OnScene.TV)

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A reportedly suicidal father and his two 3-year-old daughters were rescued Saturday after the man’s truck hit the bottom of Sunset Cliffs in Point Loma, police said.

A woman called the Sheriff’s Department at 4:30 a.m. and reported that the father had taken the children and was allegedly threatening to drive off the Coronado Bay Bridge, Officer Tony Martinez of the SDPD said.

A few minutes later, police officers spotted the vehicle and family on Hill Street near Cornish Drive, but the vehicle allegedly raced away and went over the cliff, Martinez said.

An officer went down the cliff and found the father and one daughter outside the Dodge truck, which was upside down in the water, police said. Lifeguards and medics were called in to assist.

The second daughter was rescued from the truck wreckage, and all three were taken to hospitals to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, Martinez said.

The identities of the three were not immediately released.