SAN DIEGO — A man suspected of having his children in the car while performing an illegal driving stunt Tuesday in the Oak Park neighborhood was arrested and charged with child endangerment, authorities said.

Jonathan Mendoza, 31, was identified as the driver and booked into San Diego County Jail on suspicion of reckless driving, DUI and felony child endangerment, Lt. Adam Sharki of San Diego police stated in a press release Wednesday.

The illegal sideshow happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 3400 block of College Avenue at College Grove Shopping Center, where multiple vehicles performed burnouts and “donuts” on private property, according to police. Upon arrival, officers saw a car collide with a planter box in the parking lot, coming “dangerously close” to hitting the spectators.

When police stopped the vehicle, they learned that the driver’s five and six-year-old children were in the backseat and not in child car safety seats, Sharki said.