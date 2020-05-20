Father Richard Brown, a ‘champion of social justice causes’, dies at 93

The Rev. Richard Brown, who served 37 years as a priest at Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish in Barrio Logan, died on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. He was 93. (Photo via San Diego Catholic Diocese)

SAN DIEGO — The Rev. Richard Brown, who served Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish in Barrio Logan for more than four decades, died on Wednesday in Northern California, according to the San Diego Catholic Diocese. He was 93.

A San Diego native, Brown was considered a “legendary” leader in the diocese. He retired from the role in 2005, but continued to give daily Masses until about two years ago. Brown had been living at the Sacred Heart Jesuit Center in Los Gatos, a home for retired priests in the Jesuit West Province, the diocese said.

In a statement Wednesday, the diocese called Brown “a champion of social justice causes and education.”

Upon leaving the parish in 2018, Brown was celebrated with a retirement ceremony, which drew hundreds of area residents wishing to take photos and chat with him. State and city leaders also honored Brown for his achievements, dubbing March 10th as “Father Brown Day” in San Diego.

In retirement, Brown told Fox 5 he wanted parishioners to know “that I love them, and I know that they love me.” He’d hoped they would carry his messages of love with them.

“Try to live according to the commandments and love your neighbor as yourself, and forgive your enemies and pray for them,” he said.