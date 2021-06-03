Father reflects on tragic loss of 3 young daughters in head-on crash

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — Santiago Rojas says his North County family is devastated after three of his daughters were killed in a crash during a trip through Idaho last weekend.

The sisters — 26-year-old Melissa Rojas, 22-year-old Jasmin Rojas-Carrasco, and 16-year-old Priscilla Rojas-Carrasco, an Oceanside High School student — had been driving to a cabin Saturday when their car slammed head-on into a pickup on Highway 95 about 30 miles west of Boise.

Jasmin’s boyfriend, from Northern California, was in the car with the sisters and also died in the crash. Three people in the truck were hurt, but survived.

Speaking in Spanish, Santiago told FOX 5 his 34-year-old daughter was also on the trip, but a few miles behind in another car. He says many loved ones have come to see him and his wife and give their support in the days since the tragic crash. Their garage is now lined with flowers and candles.

As the community learned that the teenage Priscilla, a sophomore, was among the victims in the crash, Oceanside High issued a statement of support for the family and shared resources that would be available to students.

“There are no words to describe this tragic loss. Priscila was a 10th grader here at OHS and was also an AP student,” the statement reads, in part. “We are working with the family on how we can be of assistance to them during this time of significant loss … Our mission during these difficult times is to ensure that every student and staff member in need has the support of the district and entire school community.”

Santiago says the girls were always united, happy and respectful. His oldest daughter is now on her way back from Idaho, where authorities tell FOX 5 they’re still sorting through the details of what may have caused the collision.

Several GoFundMe pages have been arranged to help the family cover expenses in the wake of the tragedy.

You can watch Jason Sloss’ interview with Santiago Rojas in the video player above.