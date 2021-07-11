Father Joe Carroll, San Diego priest who dedicated life to helping the homeless, dies at 80

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Father Joe Carroll, the legendary San Diego priest who built a nationally known nonprofit organization to help the homeless, has died at the age of 80 after a battle with diabetes, the San Diego Union Tribune reported Sunday.

Carroll died at a hospice care home in the East Village, according to the report.

David Malcolm, who served on the board of Father Joe’s Villages for 31 years, told the newspaper that “this guy touched more lives, did more good for more people, than any San Diegan has ever done.”

Carroll served as president and CEO of the St. Vincent de Paul Village from 1982 until his retirement in 2011. It was renamed Father Joe’s Villages in 2015. His namesake organization has assisted thousands of homeless residents in finding shelter, medical assistance, child care, housing and other resources since he took over nearly 40 years ago.

In 2019, San Diego State University awarded Carroll an honorary degree of Doctor of Humane Letters in recognition of his lifelong dedication to the underserved communities of San Diego.

Carroll was born in New York, but moved to Southern California in his early 20s. He enrolled at St. John’s Seminary in Camarillo, in Ventura County, where he was expelled for focusing too much on material gain while running the seminary’s bookstore.

So Carroll migrated to San Diego, where he finished his studies at the University of San Diego and was ordained in 1974. He worked at St. Rita Catholic Church in Valencia Park, then was put in charge of the St. Vincent de Paul thrift shop downtown, where he would find his true calling and build his legacy.

He turned a parking lot near the store into a homeless center and worked to acquire other property around San Diego to create a “one-stop shop” where services for the homeless could be consolidated. In subsequent years he built a powerful fund-raising effort, and by the time of his retirement the organization employed close to 500 people and boasted a budget of $40 million, according to the Union Tribune.

Services were pending.

