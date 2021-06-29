Father charged with murder in death of 5-week-old daughter

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – The father of an infant who died in a hospital three days after sustaining suspicious injuries at her Valencia Park-area home has been charged with murder, authorities announced Tuesday.

William Dudgeon, 29, was arrested June 21, after emergency crews found his 5-week-old daughter suffering from effects of suspected abuse at their residence in the 300 block of 53rd Street, according to San Diego police.

Over the next several days, the baby’s condition deteriorated, and she died Thursday, Lt. Andra Brown said.

“With the passing of the child, Dudgeon was additionally charged with murder,” Brown said.

“The District Attorney’s Office is currently reviewing the case, which is still an ongoing investigation. We will not be making any further comments or providing additional information at this time.”

