SAN DIEGO — A father has been arrested after the death of his seven-week-old baby girl, who was found not breathing at a home in the University City neighborhood, authorities said.

The incident occurred Mar. 18 around 10 p.m. in the 3700 block of La Jolla Village Drive, when officers responded to a call of a non-breathing infant at a townhome, Lt. Adam Sharki with the San Diego Police Department stated in a news release Monday.

While at the scene, police contacted the parents of the infant, a 36-year-old woman and a 37-year-old man, per SDPD. The infant was taken to a hospital, where she died from her injuries three days later, Sharki said.

Investigators found that the infant suffered serious traumatic internal injuries that suggested physical child abuse, according to police. Detectives believe the infant’s death appears to be a “tragic domestic-related incident where the infant’s father inflicted the fatal injuries upon his daughter,” according to SDPD.

The victim’s father, Jaime Santillanes, was arrested Wednesday afternoon on suspicion of murder and abuse of a child under eight years old resulting in death, Sharki confirmed.

The infant was identified, but her name has not been released until additional family is notified, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to call the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.